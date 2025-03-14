Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid will take on Villarreal in La Liga tomorrow, and they are looking to head to the top of the standings with a win. Title challengers Barcelona and Atletico Madrid lock horns on Sunday.
It was reported that Los Blancos players such as Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, and Kylian Mbappe have all been struggling with discomfort. However, they make the squad and will likely start the game.
Vinicius Jr. is in the squad for the game, but it has been reported that he is touch and go whether he will start the game tomorrow and is also suffering from discomfort.
Ferland Mendy does not make the matchday squad after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid. He is set to miss up to four weeks. It means Fran Garcia will likely start the game with 18-year-old Víctor Valdepeñas coming in for Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid Squad for Villareal:
Goalkeepers : Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Asencio, Diego Aguado and Valdepeñas.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tcho
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Villarreal vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
How Carlo Ancelotti Almost Left Antonio Rudiger Out of the Game-Winning Penalty
Why Kylian Mbappe Let Vinicius Jr. Take Penalty Kick Against Atletico Madrid
Luka Modric Delivers Verdict on Real Madrid Facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League
Arsenal’s William Saliba Says Real Madrid Legend Is the Best Center-Back in History