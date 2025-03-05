Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference After Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid managed a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Rodrygo (4') and Brahim Diaz (55') scored two stellar goals for Los Merengues.
Julian Alvarez responded with an equally impressive strike (32') for Atletico. However, the home side secured the win and are now in an excellent position for the second leg.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the game. Read on to know what the Italian manager had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the game
Ancelotti: Today, the team ran a lot and worked hard, and two players made the difference: Rodrygo and Brahim. They were the best because they worked hard and contributed a lot to help the team, which was quite organised and compact. We didn't press too much, but that wasn't the idea. Atlético had control of the game at times and at other times we did. They didn't create many chances.
Q: On the tie
Ancelotti: They're evenly matched games. It's a last-16 tie, but it could be a final or a semi-final. We're playing against a top team in Europe and you can't think about finishing the tie here. We've taken a small lead and we're satisfied with this small advantage. It gives us confidence for the second leg, but we believe it'll be tough in the return leg. We have to fight in the second leg.
Q: Praise for Fede Valverde
Ancelotti: I have no words left for him. He made a tremendous effort. He was very tired, but that's all. He was happy to be back and he contributed enormously to the team.
Q: On Brahim Diaz's performance
Ancelotti: It's not certain that when Bellingham returns, he's going to go back to the bench. He's contributing a lot. He's not an undisputed starter, but he's an important player because he makes the most of every minute I give him. He was last year and he is this year. He's going to play when I put him on. When he scored, I spoke to him because Modrić was coming on and we wanted to make a tactical change to switch to a 4-5-1 defence. It was to brief him on this change. Then we put him back on the left.
Q: On Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe's work rate
Ancelotti: Playing against Atlético's defence isn't easy. We didn't have many chances. They worked hard and fought. They didn't show the quality they have, but they have the return to do that. Defensively, they did well and when they get into a good position they allow the midfielders to be closer to the defence and help the defence.
Q: On Eduardo Camavinga
Ancelotti: It was because he was fresh, as he was much better. He has a back problem and it's hard for him to be at 100%. He came on to provide fresh legs in the middle.
Q: On Kylian Mbappe's fitness
Ancelotti: He was fine, he had no physical problems. He hasn't been able to train much because his toothache didn't allow him to do so. Against Betis, he wasn't in the best condition and these minutes have been good for him to get him in the best condition for the next game.
Q: On the team's set piece
Ancelotti: It's not that simple. Last year we were more effective because we had a fantastic taker in Kroos and a fantastic striker in Joselu. This year it's been more difficult. We're working on it to look for different plays. Even so, this year we scored goals with rehearsed moves. I remember a goal by Valverde from outside the area.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Rio Ferdinand Picks Ballon D’or Winner Between Kylian Mbappe And Mohamed Salah
Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Brilliant Goals From Rodrygo & Brahim Give Los Blancos Advantage
Full Match Highlights For Real Madrid's 2-1 Win Over Atletico Madrid in the UCL Clash
Real Madrid Target $55 Million Defender Alongside Teammate in a Double Transfer Swoop