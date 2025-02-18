Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Real Madrid will play Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-offs on February 19 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos won the first leg at the Etihad 3-2. With an advantage in hand, the reigning European champions are in a good place ahead of the second leg.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the upcoming game. Read on to know what he had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the Manchester City game
Ancelotti: It will be an entertaining, complicated and challenging game. We have tried to prepare well and we want to get the players back who can help us. We're going to try to approach the game in the same way we did a week ago. We'll take into account the difficulty of this type of game, a tie where we risk everything in 90 minutes.
Q: On Pep Guardiola's comments
Ancelotti: I don't think Guardiola thinks he has a 1% chance of going through. Tomorrow before the game I'm going to ask him, but he thinks he has more, as is only fair. We don't think we have 99%, but that we have a small advantage and we must take the opportunity to try to play the same game as in the first leg, where we did well.
Q: On psychological advantage of winning the first leg
Ancelotti: It's a psychological issue that we take into account because it has happened many times, but it's difficult to fix. You can tell the players that we don't have an advantage and that we have to approach the game as if it were 0-0, but it's silly and nobody believes you. There is an objective fact, and that is that we scored three goals and City scored two. That can't be changed. What can be changed is the attitude of the team and the approach to the game without making calculations. The aim is to play the same game as a week ago, but we can't forget that we have the advantage.
Q: Whether he has any doubts about the line-up
Ancelotti: I have no doubts. The doubts have been dispelled. Rüdiger can play from the start, Tchouameni as a pivot and Asencio as a centre-back.We have to see how Valverde is because he trained today and is feeling good. We have an extra day of recovery because he was injured in the Osasuna game. Asencio can even play at right back.
Q: On his team's current form
Ancelotti: The last three games have been demanding and we've only got one good result, which was against City, but the team is playing well. That gives us confidence and a positive spirit. We have to keep playing well, with quality, and, above all, what has stood out in the last few games has been the sacrifice and collective commitment that we have been able to show.
Q: On Lucas Vazquez
Ancelotti: He's not ready yet. He might start on the bench, but he hasn't completed his recovery programme yet.
Q: On Kylian Mbappe
Ancelotti: He's motivated and he's physically well, as everyone can see. He's a very calm and collected guy. He handles stress very well and he manages his stress well. He's doing very well.
Q: On refereeing in LaLiga
Ancelotti: I have already given my opinion on what's happened and what's happening. It's quite surprising and I have nothing to add in this regard. We're not happy with what happened against Osasuna, Atlético and Espanyol. These are three games in which we have been disadvantaged and I do not understand it. The mistakes in the last few games have been quite clear.
Q: On refereeing in European games
Ancelotti: I'm more relaxed with the referees in Europe. The statistics speak for themselves. In Europe, there are far fewer VAR interventions and it is used when necessary. You have to bear in mind that usually in the Champions League the best referees in each country are the ones blowing the whistle. The quality is very high in this sense.
Q: On VAR
Ancelotti: I have my doubts because I think it has taken away a little, a lot or too much responsibility from the person who should have it, which is the referee. Taking away the judge's responsibility is dangerous. VAR was introduced to eliminate blatant and obvious mistakes and not for interventions that are part of football. Often it looks for an image, taking away all the naturalness of football. I see penalties, not only against us, for trampling and I don't know how many players and coaches agree with them. Le Normand's penalty on Borja Iglesias is difficult to understand, as is Tchouameni's and Camavinga's. Less VAR intervention gives more responsibility to the referees, who can make mistakes, but I don't understand why the decision is made by VAR.
Q: On Jude Bellingham's punishment for being sent off
Ancelotti: Obviously, we hope he won't be penalised.
