Rodrygo Gives His Thoughts On The Future After Making 250th Real Madrid Appearance
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo celebrated a significant milestone against Osasuna on February 15. The 24-year-old Brazilian made his 250th appearance in the famous white shirt.
Rodrygo spoke to Real Madrid TV about his feelings about the milestone and his future, amongst other things.
It means a lot to me. Every day I'm here is a dream come true for me, so it's emotional to reach this figure. I want to keep going for many more. It's a special number and I want to continue achieving things in these colours.- Rodrygo
Rodrygo has been excellent for Los Blancos since he arrived from Santos in 2019. However, during the 2024/25 season, he has been in fine goalscoring form.
The Brazilian has scored 12 goals and has eight assists in 33 games this season. While Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr get most of the plaudits, Rodrygo is a player who performs at a high level without the limelight always on him.
The forward has lifted several trophies since arriving, including two Champions League winners medals. It's still something he can't believe has happened.
I came here with the goal of winning everything, clinching trophies, but I never imagined I'd win so much so soon. I never thought I'd have 2 Champions League titles, I'm delighted.- Rodrygo
