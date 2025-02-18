AC Milan’s Bold Strategy To Block Alex Jimenez’s Real Madrid Return
Alex Jimenez has become a vital player for AC Milan this 2024/25 season since December. The 19-year-old has featured in 12 of 14 matches across all competitions and now the Serie A side will do everything to keep the player long-term.
Jimenez might be playing for AC Milan, but his future is still tied to Real Madrid. Moreover, a window later in the summer allows the Spanish giants to secure the player at a significant discount.
Relevo's Matteo Moretto reports that in the summer of 2025, Real Madrid will have the option to re-sign the player for €9 million, and in the summer of 2026, that amount will increase to €12 million.
The Spanish outlet adds that in the coming weeks, the Serie A side plans to renegotiate their agreement with the Spanish club, which will also lead to adjustments in the player's terms.
AC Milan sees Jimenez as a key part of their future. After investing €5 million to sign him last summer, they now want to revisit the details of Madrid's double buy-back clause.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan's Senior Advisor, recently commented on where talks with Real Madrid are going.
Real Madrid have buy-back clauses for Alex Jimenez, but we’ve [a] good relationship with them. There are no negotiations now, but we’re happy with Alex. We trust him for the future, as I always said.- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Jimenez developed in Real Madrid's youth system but left to find more playing time and a more prominent role, which he is now achieving in Italy.
It'll be interesting to see if the Rossoneri lock him down long-term or if Los Blancos try to bring him back, especially with their need for a right-back. That need could grow even more if the La Liga club misses out on Trent Alexander-Arnold.
