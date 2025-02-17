Former Real Madrid Star Casemiro Reveals His Role In Kylian Mbappe’s Transfer
Real Madrid secured the transfer of Kylian Mbappe this past summer on a free transfer. After early struggles, the Frenchman found his feet in the Spanish capital.
Mbappe has so far scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances this season and is starting to gel with the team.
During his Real Madrid career, Casemiro often came up against Mbappe. The Brazilian has now revealed that he asked Florentino Perez to sign Mbappe in 2022.
Speaking to Diario AS, Casemiro said:
I'll tell you one thing. Mbappe is an unstoppable player.
When speaking about facing Mbappe in 2022, the Brazilian said:
He did everything to us. We lost 1-0 with a goal from him, but it was crazy. He's the kind of player who will go down in football history. We can't ask him to always score a 9. But he never goes below 7.5 or 8. He's spoiled us- Casemiro
He then said:
Afterwards I spoke to the president and I told him: 'Sign him. It's impossible to stop him.' He's one of those players that when you play against them you don’t know how to stop him.- Casemiro
Casemiro further backed Kylian Mbappe to succeed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. He said:
He's not on the podium yet, but he’ll get there. He's the heir to the three greats [Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar], along with Vinicius, who continues to grow and improve in every game, Rodrygo and Fede Valverde, who is a player who leads the team and who can mark an era.- Casemiro
