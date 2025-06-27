Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid in Club World Cup

Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 win in their final Club World Cup group stage game, beating Austrian side FC Salzburg. Goals from Vinicius Jr., Fede Valverde, and Gonzalo Garcia scored the goals that set up a Round of 16 game against Juventus.

It's now back-to-back wins for Xabi Alonso and a first clean sheet. It was another excellent for Los Blancos, who started with center-backs for the first time, a formation used by the Spaniard at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso spoke to the media after his side made the Round of 16. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

Q: The three-center-back system

Alonso: I've always been flexible with systems. The players are already smart enough to know the positives and negatives of this system. It's given us stability, maturity, and control of the game. It gives you three-on-two outlets with Huijsen and Rüdiger out wide and spaces in between with Jude and Arda . I like that flexibility so I can use it when necessary.

Q: Praise for Vini Jr.'s performance

Alonso: Vini Jr. had a great game. I'm not just impressed by the goal and the assist, but also by his defensive work, knowing how to connect, not being left behind... That allowed us to play very closely together, and in attack he had more freedom, getting into the box well and linking up with Gonzalo , who wears down the center backs. He's leaving with a good feeling . I'm leaving with that feeling too , but we have to keep going because there's still a long way to go.

Q: The partnership between Vini Jr. and Mbappé

Alonso: Vini Jr. can do it from the outside and Mbappé from the inside. Thinking about why things are done makes things work. We need collective quality so the players have good support and everyone benefits from the collective system.

Q: Mbappé's return

Alonso: We need him and we want him back as soon as possible and in the best condition. I don't want to be optimistic and get ahead of myself until Tuesday, but we need him because he's a top player, one of the best in the world. We hope to have him back.

Q: Did you know Gonzalo?

Alonso: I knew him very well. I've followed Castilla very closely and I know their players very well. He's not surprising me that much. He's the typical number nine who reminds me of Raúl in many ways : always well positioned and with a work ethic. We need more from him and we're working to improve him. There are no decisions yet regarding next season. We're focused on the Club World Cup . The competition tells you things, but there's no decision yet.

Q: Rüdiger's substitution:

Alonso: He had cramps. Nothing serious. It was his first start. He played a lot with three central defenders when he was at Chelsea, and this system gives us richness and flexibility. It gives us collective richness and quality, which is what we want for the players to benefit from.

Q: Endrick's Recovery:

Alonso: He's in the process of recovery, but we want him to be available as soon as possible. He'll be back in the United States soon to train with the group, and of course, I'm counting on him.

Q: The United States fans

Alonso: We've been coming here for many years and we know how popular Real Madrid is, both in the United States and in South America and Asia. That's the greatness of this team, and we're very grateful because it felt like home. That's a pleasure and a great support.

