Luis Figo Urges Real Madrid to Hijack Top Barcelona Transfer Target

Very few players are as hated by Barcelona fans as Luis Figo. The Portuguese legend directly switched sides from the Catalan club to Real Madrid back in 2000.

He has since been subject to hostile reception from La Blaugrana fans. Figo has now once again urged his ex-club Real Madrid to make a transfer move that might agitate Barcelona fans.

Barca have long been interested in signing Nico Williams, with the 22-year-old shining for Athletic Club and Spain's National Team. Barcelona have been eyeing the player for a while and Figo has tipped Los Blancos to hijack a potential move.

IMAGO / SOPA Images

In an interview with Spanish outlet Diario AS, Figo said:

There are many players I like. I would sign Nico Williams, for sure. He is a gem. And his price seems affordable to me, considering the money that is spent nowadays. He would be a good signing because of the quality he has, and also because of his youth. Luis Figo

When asked whether he feels Williams is a player similar to him, Figo said:

We’re different players. He’s a player I like a lot because of his position. I like wingers, as it was where I played better (in my own career). But I wasn’t as fast as him, I wish I had been so fast. Luis Figo

Nico Williams is a combination of speed and flair. He can also produce the end product. Williams would be a great addition to any team, including Real Madrid. Los Blancos, however, have wide players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and more in their ranks. Hence, it's unlikely they'd go for another player of the same profile anytime soon.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Kylian Mbappe Teams Up With Luxury Brand Dior as Images Surface

Franco Mastontuono Reveals Xabi Alonso’s Influence in Real Madrid Move

Real Madrid Willing to Pay Reduced Price for Liverpool Star This Summer (Report)

Young Spanish Striker Reveals His Preference Between Real Madrid and Barcelona