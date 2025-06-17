Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Searching For 'Joselu-Style' Striker At Xabi Alonso's Request

Xabi Alonso has made his needs known.
Euan Burns|
Real Madrid's fast start to the summer transfer window in 2025 is not expected to slow down any time soon, with Los Blancos searching for a new striker.

The primary goal threat in the team is now Kylian Mbappe and there is no desire to sign a striker who would displace the Frenchman, but Real Madrid does want a fresh option who can be used in rotation.

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Real Madrid would like to sign a 'Joselu-style' striker this summer who can be content with playing second-fiddle to Mbappe, have a presence in the penalty area, and not cost a lot of money.

It is reportedly a direct request from new head coach Xabi Alonso, who would like some more versatility in the attack compared to what Carlo Ancelotti was most recently working with.

One player who has been offered to Real Madrid is Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, but he would cost more money than is ideal and is also seeking a starting role at his new club, wherever that may be.

No other names have been linked to Real Madrid yet for this particular role, but there is a willingness from the club to meet the request of the new coach.

