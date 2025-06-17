Real Madrid’s David Alaba Plans Take Shape as New Report Emerges

David Alaba has one year left on his current deal, and with his numerous injuries suffered over the last three years, the veteran defender’s time with Los Blancos could be ending. However, he’s reportedly ready to see out his final year to end his tenure on a positive note.

Even though he wants to stay, Alaba is expected to see his playing time significantly reduced this coming season—with Éder Militão back, Dean Huijsen newly arrived, and Raúl Asencio loudly demanding more minutes.

MORE: Sergio Ramos Predicts the Number of Ballons d’Or Kylian Mbappe Could Win in Ten Years

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

On Monday, Bernabeu Digital reported the latest regarding Alaba’s future in the Spanish capital. According to the outlet, Real Madrid have not received any formal offers for the transfer of the player.

Moreover, the report notes that neither from European football nor from the emerging Saudi market. At least for now, no club has made a move to secure the Austrian’s services.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The situation, therefore, seems clear: Alaba reportedly wants to stay, and while the club is open to considering options if a good proposal arrives, there is currently no offer on the table that would force them to reconsider anything.

So unless there’s an unexpected turn or a significant offer emerges, all signs reportedly point to Alaba continuing to wear white next season. His physical condition and adaptation to the new sporting project will be key to his short-term future.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Robertson, Rodrygo & Diaz More - June 16, 2025

Fabrizio Romano Reports Real Madrid Are Looking to Extend the Contracts of Two Players

Real Madrid’s 2025-26 Away Jersey Revealed and When It Will Be Debuted

Xabi Alonso Blocks Real Madrid Exit for Getafe Transfer Target [Report]