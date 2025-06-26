FC Salzburg Head Coach Fires Warning to Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid

Group H comes to an end later in the Club World Cup, with Real Madrid and FC Salzburg knowing that a win would guarantee a top spot and a place in the round of 16. Both teams sit on four points, having won against Pachuca and drawn against Al-Hilal.

The two teams are regulars in the UEFA Champions League and met recently in the league phase, with Los Blancos winning 5-1. However, head coach Thomas Letsch has come out fighting in his press conference ahead of Thursday's game.

Despite Xabi Alonso's team being heavy favorites, Letsch issued a warning to his team's opponents, which any coach would do when heading into an important game.

The goal is to win against Real Madrid, that's why we're here: we're not here to have a good time in Philadelphia, but rather to go far in the World Cup, and for that we have to win. Thomas Letsch

Letsch also mentioned that they will do everything to ensure Real Madrid does not get another win against his team. The German head coach also shared his thoughts on Xabi Alonso's move to his former club and what style he would bring.

I was wondering what he was going to do at Real Madrid: if he was going to stay true to what he did there or if he was going to adapt. I think for now it's the typical Real Madrid style, with a 4-3-3 structure with incredible forwards. But we're also starting to see hints of what Xabi does. Thomas Letsch

