Franco Mastantuono Nets Impressive First Career Goal for Real Madrid (Watch)

Real Madrid are taking on Levante in La Liga, and are leading 2-0 at half-time. It was an impressive first-half performance from Los Blancos, with two excellent goals that will have pleased head coach Xabi Alonso.

The second goal was a tremendous counterattacking goal that 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono finished off. It was his first goal for Real Madrid after his summer move from River Plate, coming after six appearances for the white club.

18-YEAR-OLD FRANCO MASTANTUONO SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR REAL MADRID 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sGL0Fl6JXR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2025

The smile on his face showed the happiness of breaking the duck. You could see he had been chasing the first goal, taking on chances when he could have passed. The goal will relieve some pressure, despite his coach saying he should not feel any, given his performances have been outstanding.

Franco Mastantuono Becomes Seventh Youngest Scorer for Real Madrid

The goal for Franco Mastantuono means he becomes the seventh youngest scorer in a Real Madrid shirt, ahead of the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Raphael Varane. His goal came just a few days later than Endrick's last season, who scored at the age of 18, one month and four days.

The young Arintinian continues to impress despite his young age. Expect that goal to be one of many more in the white shirt.

