Levante 1-4 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappe Stays Hot

Real Madrid scored four as they beat Levante 4-1 to keep their 100% record in La Liga. Goals from Vinicius Jr. and a Franco Mastantuono in the first half, the Argentinians first for the club, were followed by a second-half brace from Kylian Mbappe. Etta Eyong pulled one back for the home side early in the second half.

The win puts them five points ahead of Rivals Barcelona who play against Real Oviedo on September 25.

Real Madrid on Fire in Strong Performance Over Levante

Despite all the possession falling to Real Madrid, it was Levante with the first big chance, when poor defending gifted an opportunity to Ivan Romero, who pulled his shot just past the far post. Los Blancos responded, creating a couple of chances for Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono, with the latter just firing past the post.

Levante again should have been in front after 13 minutes when Adrian De La Fuente headed wide from a corner when he should have scored. The home team was dangerous on the counterattack and was not looking to sit back against Los Blancos. A few minutes later Vinicius Jr' saw his shot well saved from Matt Ryan with Mastantuono's follow up shot hitting the crossbar, but he could have been flagged for offside if the ball went in.

After 25 minutes, the away side had already had ten shots with four being on target. The deadlock was broken in the 28th minute thanks to Brazilian Vini Jr.'s superb finish. Levante gave the ball away in their own box, and when Valverde gave the ball to the forward, he hit a delicious shot with the outside of his foot into the corner.

Seven minutes before half-time, Real Madrid doubled their lead thanks to Franco Mastantuono's first goal for the club. After Levante gave the ball away in their own half, Los Blancos broke. This time, Vinicius Jr. turned provider, finding the young Argentine who finished with his weaker foot into the roof of the net.

After a slow start to the second half from both teams, Levante pulled a goal back. A deflected shot looped over Thibaut Courtois, and Etta Eyong reacted to head home. Real Madrid were unhappy as they believed that Mastantuono was fouled in the lead-up to the goal. However, the goal stood. The goal gave the home side belief, and it was they who started to see more of the ball.

It did not last long, as Real Madrid established a two-goal lead thanks to that man again, Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was fouled in the box, and he picked himself up to chip it down the middle of the goal and make it eight goals in seven games. Just two minutes later, the points looked to be in the bag, Mbappe again. Played through by Arda Guler, the 26-year-old raced through and rounded the keeper before slotting home.

The comfortable lead enabled Xabi Alonso to bring on Jude Bellingham for the last 20 minutes. The Englishman showed some nice touches as he looks to get match sharp after missing the start of the season. The game fizzled out, with Vinicius Jr. having the best chance to add to the score in stoppage time, but Ryan saved his chip.

Next up for Real Madrid is the Madrid derby against Atletico, who have not started the season well. However, all form goes out of the window when it comes to rivalry games.

