Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid's Win in the El Clasico

It was a successful afternoon for Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham secured a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso was proud of his team's performance, but he had to answer questions about matters off the field. That included Vinicius Jr.'s anger after being substituted and the scuffle between the two teams after the final whistle.

Head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the win in the El Clasico, moving them five points clear of Barcelona. (per Real Madrid).

“The team was very motivated. Before the match, we talked about how important the game was, not just for the three points but also to see where we were coming from and what we wanted to achieve. I'm very happy for the lads because they needed the feeling of winning a big game like this Clásico . The motivation was overwhelming. It's not just the three points, it's a victory with extra importance. Xabi Alonso

Q: On Vini Jr.

Alonso: “I'm taking away many positive things from Vini Jr.'s game , and I don't want to lose focus on what's important. He contributed a lot. It's an important victory, deserved, even short because of the chances and the penalty. Regaining the feeling of a competitive team in big games is important. All coaches know there are different personalities. Now we'll enjoy it, and when the time comes, we'll talk about these things in the locker room, of course.”

Q: Praise for Bellingham

Alonso: “He was good both on the day against Juve and today, and even at Getafe. He had three very good matches, and we knew before the last break that he needed minutes to get going and get some feeling. He did better than expected after the break. He's a player who really knows how to transmit and engage. He's had some very good matches.”

Q: On the midfield

Alonso: "We played with players who have the dynamism to play in different positions. We needed to dominate the midfield and not be weak in that area. The whole team played a great game, but Eduardo (Camavinga) had a tremendous performance."

Q: His feelings

Alonso: "The match was important because of its significance and what it means for us mentally. It's going to help us grow, although there's still a long way to go. Enjoy today and stay calm."

Q: The last month

Alonso: "We're very focused on what we have in the short term, and that's the best preparation. We try to prepare for each match as if it were the most important. We know the consequences of a Clásico , but starting Tuesday, we're already thinking about what's next. We shouldn't gloat too much. Stay calm, enjoy it, and move on."

Q: Have you prepared anything extra to stop Lamine Yamal?

Alonso: “We tried to defend well as a team, and we didn't have any particular problems with him. The team defended well and barely conceded any chances.”

Q: The brawl at the end of the match

Alonso: "It was the timing and the tension on the part of both teams. These clashes have always happened and are a result of the desire we have for each other. We shouldn't be scared by a clash, as long as it's healthy, courteous, and respectful. It was the tension of an important match and a close result. We didn't concede too many chances, and I interpret that as normal. We shouldn't overemphasize those tense moments. Everything has happened in the Clásicos , and we have another game on Saturday."

