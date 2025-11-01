Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid's Win vs Valencia in La Liga

Real Madrid followed up their El Clasico win with a dominant 4-0 win over struggling Valencia in La Liga. A Brace from Kylian Mbappe and two fabulous strikes from Jude Bellingham and Álvaro Carreras earned the home side the points.

Xabi Alonso was pleased with his side's performance, but insisted the focus is now on Liverpool in the Champions League. However, he was very complimentary of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for their efforts against Los Che.

Head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after he watched the one-sided victory for Real Madrid, moving them five points clear of Barcelona. (per Real Madrid).

“Things went well. In the second half, we were able to manage well because we knew the match we have on Tuesday. We had to be smart because some players had played a lot of minutes, and many things went well. We don't want to relax, and we want to approach each match with the necessary mental preparation. We did that today. Now it's Tuesday in the Champions League and Sunday in Vallecas. Starting tomorrow, it's Liverpool and Liverpool.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Mbappé's spectacular goalscoring average

Alonso: “Time will tell how many goals he scores. He has that knack for finding the net and being in the right place. He's going to score a lot of goals. I don't know how many, but I have a feeling he's going to score a lot this season.”

Q: Praise for Valverde

Alonso: “We're all seeing how complete he is and the level he's playing at. With the ball, he has the soul of a midfielder and is very powerful offensively. Since he started playing, his level has been steadily improving , and we know he's a complete player. Due to necessity, he's played at full-back, and he continues to play very well.”

Q: His reaction after Vini Jr.'s missed penalty

Alonso: “It was because he missed the penalty; it could have been 3-0 before halftime, but then Jude scored. It was the frustration of not being able to go up 3-0, that's all. We assign the penalty takers, and Kylian is the first one. Then they make decisions. I like it when they score penalties because it's a good opportunity. Kylian scored the first one, and I would have liked him to score the second one too. It's not a big deal. Kylian is still the first one.”

Q: Vini Jr.'s performance

Alonso: "He played a very good game."

Q: Bellingham and his position

Alonso: ”Jude’s position is one thing, and what happens before the ball reaches him is another. When he scored his goal, it was a very good position for him. We work on getting the ball to him there, and that’s when he’s most decisive. When we need him in that link-up, that’s when he’s most crucial for me. He has the qualities to drop deep, and one day he’ll play there. Today we found him playing well.”

Q: The defense

Alonso: “In a season, it’s impossible for the same players to always play. We have flexible defenses, and we’ll have Alaba back soon. Rüdiger will be out longer, but he’ll be ready for the next stretch. That gives us competitive and tactical quality to be able to choose what we want, clear concepts, concentration, and mental preparation to face any match.”

Q: The decision not to train at Anfield

Alonso: “It’s my decision because we have to prepare for the match, and we prefer to do it at our training ground, in our own space, so we don’t get caught by 200 cameras.”

