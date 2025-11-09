Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Draw vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid dropped points in La Liga for only the second time this season, drawing 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano. The away team created opportunities to win, but were thwarted by goalkeeper Augusto Batalla and some wayward shooting.

Head coach Xabi Alonso was expecting a challenging game against the opponents, and they got one. The Spaniard was asked about his forward players and also revealed his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold's minutes.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the club's goalless draw against Madrid-based Rayo Vallecano. (per Real Madrid).

We were prepared for a demanding match. Both this year and in previous years, we've always struggled to take the lead and play well because Rayo demands a lot from you. Especially in the second half, it was a game of transitions. They put you in a context where the matches are played at a frenetic pace. Today was no exception." Xabi Alonso

Q: What worries you more, the results or the style of play?

Alonso: “What worries me is that we need to keep growing, improving, and engaging in positive and constructive self-criticism. This is Real Madrid, and we all know where we stand. It's only November; there's still a long way to go. We need to be demanding of ourselves and also exercise restraint.”

Q: On intensity

Alonso: “We don’t win every duel, but we don’t lose every one either. Today was a very hard-fought match, with Rayo playing a lot on the counter-attack. In the second half, our defense held up very well. We weren’t able to break them down on the counter-attack, but defensively, Carreras, Militão, Asensio, and Valverde held firm with the help of Camavinga. It’s not a lack of intensity.”

Q: Should the forwards drop back more to defend?

Alonso: “The game got a bit chaotic in the second half. There were a lot of transitions from both Rayo and us. We lacked the ability to create more chances in our attacks. The second half was very disjointed.”

IMAGO / CordonPress

Q: Regarding the latest results

Alonso: “We know where we stand. We have to know how to balance the good times and the bad. The season is long. The demands are extremely high, but we live with them and prepare for them.”

Q: Why didn't Endrick or Gonzalo come on?

Alonso: “Valverde was fine before the match. Trent needs a little more time after his injury. I'm sure he'll be able to prepare well for what's to come during the international break.”

Q: Has your team lost the essence that was seen in the United States?

Alonso: “We started the season in August. From the first league match against Osasuna. That's when we had the entire squad, all the players. What happened in the United States was before that.”

