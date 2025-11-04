Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Loss vs Liverpool

Real Madrid could not continue their unbeaten run in the Champions League, losing 1-0 to Liverpool at a hostile Anfield. Los Blancos never got going in the game and were lucky not to lose by more.

Alonso was pleased with how the team competed, but mentioned a few things that were missing in the performance, including a cutting edge when around the Liverpool area.

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the club's first Champions League loss of the season. (per Real Madrid).

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the club's first Champions League loss of the season. (per Real Madrid).

"We competed well, but we lacked a bit of a threat in the final third."

“We have to learn that when they put pressure on you, which can happen with the energy of their fans, you can't give away fouls or corners. We lacked creativity. It was an intense match. At the beginning of the second half, we conceded the most and gave them more opportunities. It's avoidable. We wanted to be further up the pitch, and they have good set-piece takers and finishers. They created a lot of chances because we gave away too many fouls.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Do you think your team has peaks and troughs in matches?

Alonso: “I don't think we have peaks and troughs. The match at the Metropolitano wasn't a good one, but we have to be consistent with our approach and our standards. Today was a demanding match, and we have to be careful with those fouls because that's where the game can slip away, as it did. We want to be consistent, and I don't think we have peaks and troughs. It was an even, competitive match, and we have to learn from this game.”

Q: Is today's starting eleven your usual lineup?

Alonso: "These are decisions we make based on players who are in good form and fit. We need everyone. It's November and important stages are coming up. They did well in the Clásico. We leave with a bad taste in our mouths because of the defeat. We have to analyze it and then tomorrow we'll focus on Rayo."

Q: The introduction of Rodrygo and Trent

Alonso: "We lacked a threat in the final third. We struggled to create danger one-on-one situations. Fede was carrying a knock, and with Trent and Rodrygo we wanted to create more danger, change the momentum, and generate other chances. We have quality on the bench, but the details fell to them."

Q: The midfield:

Alonso: “We wanted to bring them together and find a free player to find Kylian. We've improved as the game has progressed. We've grown and played more in the opposition's half, but we've lacked a bit of a threat in the box.”

Q: The right wing

Alonso: We have players who can play in different positions, like Camavinga, Fede, or Arda. Depending on the match, we have different options, and we have to evaluate each game.”

Q: On Trent

Alonso: “It was an intense match, typical at Anfield between two top teams. He tried to show his qualities, his threat on the right wing. He's a mature and very professional guy.”

