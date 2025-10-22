Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win Over Juventus

Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in Matchday 3 of the Champions League, keeping their 100% record intact. A second-half goal from Jude Bellingham was enough in a game full of chances for both teams.

Xabi Alonso was pleased with the victory, but acknowledged that there are still areas for improvement, particularly with Juventus managing to get behind the defense a few times.

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the Champions League win against the Italian giants. (per Real Madrid).

“We knew it was going to be a competitive game and there were moments. In the first half, things got better and worse and we struggled to get into the game. After the break, we came out very well and after the goal, our best moments came and we could have killed the game off on several occasions. Then we have a great goalkeeper who has the quality to appear on Champions League nights . 1-0, three more points, nine out of nine, and we're leaving happy.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Arda Güler, MVP of the match

Alonso: “Arda is in the process of improving everything because he's 20 years old and has, I don't know, 30 games with Madrid . With his age and the quality he has, we have to support him. He needs to improve his decision-making, the pressure so he doesn't get overwhelmed, but he has a lot of good things: he gives meaning to the game, when he's heavily involved in the game there's a better team dynamic. Where does he play? It will depend on what the game demands. I'm very happy with his progress, but we want more.”

“He really enjoys playing football, and when he feels comfortable, he wants to be close to the ball and be involved a lot. Last year, I had Wirtz, and I have that feeling with Arda. He's a great player, already at a very high level. When you see him enjoying himself, sometimes what I say doesn't matter.”

Q: Praise for Bellingham

Alonso: “Regardless of the goal, he played a very complete game. It was a difficult match, with hardly any space, but I liked his performance in Getafe and a lot today. He also scored the goal. I'm very happy with him, but especially with how he won a lot of the ball back and found chances in the box. I'm very happy for him.”

“He has the quality to play a part in the build-up and the determination to play a part in finishing. He covers a lot of ground and is very versatile. He knows how to come in from the second line and is hungry for goals. He's one of the most complete players in the world, and it's a blessing to have him. I ask him to feel important and participate in the game. He's hungry to win, to score, and to improve.”

Q: Did you play with your defense too high?

Alonso: “We weren't good in the first ten minutes and were disorganized. In the second half, on Vlahović's chance, we made the same mistake, but it was recognized and will be corrected. There was a mismatch that shouldn't happen.”

Q: Praise for Militão and Huijsen's recovery

Alonso: "For everyone, having Militão at this level is tremendous news. We see his high performance in every game, and the fact that he's recovered those good feelings is important. He feels increasingly powerful and more determined in what he does. He's going to get even better. I'll tell you about Huijsen on Saturday."

Q: Sunday's Clásico

Alonso: "We're where we are, and we're doing well. We'll see on Sunday. Tomorrow we have to recover well and prepare well for the match. We've been on the up and up, and that's a good trend. The Clásico is very significant, both for the match itself and for the standings and the impact it has."

Q: Do you think you have to show more in matches like Sunday's?

Alonso: "We know the significance of Sunday's match, but we're not making any dramatic readings. We know the importance of it, and we're giving it that importance. It's still early in the standings, but it has significant weight right now. It's a match marked in red on the calendar. We haven't talked much about it until now, but from now on, we will."

