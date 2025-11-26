Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win vs Olympiacos

Real Madrid took the three points in a seven-goal thriller against Olympiacos in Matchday 5 of the Champions League. All four of Los Blancos' goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe, who took his tally to nine in the tournament this season.

There are still areas that need addressing, but Xabi Alonso was happy to get the three points, which were important after the previous loss. The Spaniard praised Vinicius Jr.'s performance, with the Brazilian unlucky not to be on the shortlist.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso spoke to the media after the club's first Champions League win in Greece. (per Real Madrid).

"We need to improve in every aspect. We need to hold on when the opponent presses and stay closer together. There were moments in the first half when we played really well, and we need to focus on that. We'll improve the rest because we need that defensive solidity and to combine it with the attacking prowess we've shown. Today we had to win, and we did. We've broken their losing streak, and we want to do the same in the league." Xabi Alonso

Q: 40 goals this season, 22 of them by Mbappé:

Alonso: “It’s very important. Goals are the most fundamental thing, but his personality, leadership, and influence on a daily basis are intangible for building a team and creating connection and unity. Goals are his natural talent.”

Q: Praise for Vini Jr.

Alonso: “I’m really sorry about the disallowed goal because it’s a play we talked about and it would have given him a great feeling to score. It’s a typical goal of his, cutting in from the outside and into the far corner. I want to highlight his connection with Kylian , his two assists, and the impact he had. Overall, despite the difficulties we faced because Eduardo (Camavinga) couldn’t play at halftime and Raúl (Asencio) had a hamstring problem, we managed to come away with a win thanks to positive things like Kylian’s goals, Vin Jr.’s performance, and other players who also did very well.”

Q: The hours leading up to the match:

Alonso: “The hours leading up to and from yesterday onwards have been very positive and productive, helping us to continue growing and trying to break the cycle. We've managed to do that, and it's taught us how to handle difficult moments. The things we've discussed and the unity and commitment of the players have been very positive. I'll take that away from it, besides the three points, and some positive things that have happened behind the scenes.”

Q: Have you felt a weight lifted off your shoulders?

Alonso: “I haven’t felt anything lifted off my shoulders. I’ve just been taking it more calmly than you might expect. I’m not new to this, and I know it’s a long road. You can’t go crazy. You have to be demanding of yourself, but know that there’s always the next game and keep looking ahead.”

Q: Olympiacos

Alonso: "It didn't surprise me. We've seen the team they are. It's very impressive. I congratulate Mendilibar and Olympiacos. They have a lot of quality and a great team spirit."

Q: Could this victory be a turning point?

Alonso: “We’ll see. Time will tell. We had a good feeling and shared some things. We came here aiming for what we wanted in a complicated context, given the injuries we had and what happened during the match. We’ll take that away from it, and that’s football. Now we have a visit to Girona and then to Bilbao. The schedule means we’ll play six away games, and that doesn’t happen very often. We’ll face it head-on.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Q: Lunin:

Alonso: “He has a lot of personality and is always ready. He’s proven that throughout his career, and we have a lot of confidence in him. He plays the role of always being ready when needed very well. It’s a shame he conceded three goals, but he exuded a lot of composure and confidence. We’re counting on him when we need him, and he’ll play.”

