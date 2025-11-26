Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappe Hits Four

Real Madrid travelled to Greece for matchday five of their Champions League campaign, facing Greek Champions Olympiacos on the road.

This was the eighth time the club had played a competitive game in Greece, and they had not won on any of their first seven trips there.

For the task at hand, Xabi Alonso opted for an XI of Lunin, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Carreras, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Guler, Mbappe, and Vinicius. Jude Bellingham was rested. This was Ferland Mendy's first start in 214 days.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It would be a disastrous start for Los Blancos. After just eight minutes, Chiquinho smashed home a superb finish from outside the box after some lovely one-touch passing from the hosts. Not a lot could be done about that one.

However, midway through the first half, Mbappe latched onto a through ball from Vinicius down the left channel and kept his composure to finish and make the game level again.

Then, just two minutes later, Guler hung up a cross from the right-hand side, which was met by Mbappe with a header, guiding the ball past the goalkeeper for his and Real Madrid's second goal of the game.

But he was far from done there. Just before the half-hour mark, the Frenchman had completed a seven-minute hat-trick. After a diagonal pass from Cavavinga off the right-hand side, the 26-year-old managed to stay onside, take a perfect touch, and fire the ball into the net. Absolutely remarkable.

IMAGO / One Inch Productions

This was enough to take a comfortable two goal lead heading into the half time interval.

The second half started in the same way as the first - with a goal for Olympiacos. This time, Mehdi Taremi - who replaced injured goalscorer Chiquinho - reduced the deficit with a header from close range.

However, as in the first half, Mbappe soon responded, getting his and the team's fourth of the game, bundling home the ball after a cutback from Vinicius. This was the Brazilian's second assist of the game.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With just under ten minutes of normal time to go, Real Madrid conceded another header, with Ayoub El Kaabi finding the net. Just a minute after doing so, the forward spurned a presentable opportunity to equalise.

From there, the team held out for a first win in the last four games. Lots to work on, especially defensively, but a vital three points. This leaves Real in fifth place in the league phase, with 12 points from five games. Only Arsenal have more points so far.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Highlights

United States

United Kingdom

Next up in the Champions League: A huge game against Manchester City at the Bernabeu, as the two sides meet yet again in this competition, making it six of the last seven seasons that the two sides have faced each other.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Kylian Mbappe Back with a Bang Thanks to Second Fastest Hat-Trick in Champions League

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in the UCL

Real Madrid Close to Resigning Promising Youngster

Vinicius Jr. Claims He Will Not Sign Contract Extension Whilst Xabi Alonso Difficulties Remain