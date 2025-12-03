Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Win vs Athletic Club

Real Madrid got December off to a good start, beating Athletic Club 3-0 at the San Mames Stadium. It ended their three-game La Liga winless streak and cut the deficit at the top to one point.

A brace from Mbappe again, who also assisted Eduardo Camavinga, who scored the goals in what Xabi Alonso described as the most 'complete performance' since he arrived.

It's one of the most challenging away games in La Liga, and Alonso was impressed with the calmness with which his side played. He did give props to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for some great saves, but was happy with the few chances they conceded.

👔 @XabiAlonso: "The team came out focused to win, with intensity and good tempo."

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the club's away win against Athletico Bilbao. (per Real Madrid.com).

“We played very well in the first half, creating chances. It was probably our most complete performance so far. In a demanding stadium and at an important moment. We're taking it one step at a time, now we have to keep going.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Another brace from Mbappé:

Alonso: “He’s in great form. Today he scored two fantastic goals again. His movement and connection with Vini Jr. were excellent. From the first minute, the team came out determined to win, playing with focus, intensity, and a good pace. We dominated the first half, and although we didn’t have as much possession in the second, we maintained control. It was an important moment after three away draws to get back to winning ways. We return home on Sunday.”

Q: Courtois' saves:

Alonso: "It's no surprise that he makes decisive saves. At that moment, he allowed us to maintain our lead and continue to grow into the game."

Q: Is Güler incompatible with Bellingham?

Alonso: “They're totally compatible. Arda had played three games in a row, and Camavinga didn't start the other day. There are so many games, and we're playing every three days. It was just a tactical decision for today's game.”

Q: Conversations in Athens:

Alonso: “Today is today, and that’s what matters most. The team’s performance and collective quality. The team has been very consistent, and that’s what I’m taking away from this. We’re taking it one game at a time. After the draw in Girona, we knew it was an important moment. Now that we’ve secured it, starting tomorrow we’ll be thinking about Celta. The schedule is very demanding and doesn’t allow you to dwell too much on the good times or the not-so-good times.”

