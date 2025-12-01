Javier Tintó Reveals the Two Real Madrid Players Who Are 'Shadows of Former Selves'

It's been a tough November for Real Madrid, as they've lost their five-point lead at the top of La Liga. They also lost 1-0 to Liverpool, with Thibaut Courtois keeping it to a single goal with his heroics.

During the poor run of games, Real Madrid have struggled to get started. The team also looks disjointed, with the fluent football we have come accustomed to not being there. It's a big issue for Xabi Alonso, something Carlo Ancelotti couldn't solve last season.

After the recent 1-1 with Girona, many media analysts and journalists have their opinions on what is happening. One of the most interesting was from Javier Tintó. He pointed out two players who are not on the same level as they were in previous seasons.

Two Real Madrid Players Are Struggling

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

On Monday's episode of La Tribu on Radio Marca, analyst Javier Tinto singled out two players who are struggling for form. He believes Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde are 'a shadow of their former selves,' and it means they are hindering the team when trying to get the ball forward.

Xabi is showing very little flexibility. Real Madrid needs rock and roll, they need to run, not just have the ball. Xabi prefers a target man, and Mbappé isn't that. Bellingham and Valverde are leaving Mbappé and Vinicius very isolated; they're a shadow of their former selves." Javier Tintó

Against Girona, both players were not at their best, as was much of the team. However, Bellingham has played well in several games since his return from injury. At the same time, he is still not up to his own expected level, but he should get there in time.

María José Hostalrich added her opinion, and it was not in support of Bellingham. She believes he should not be playing, as the club is playing much better when he is not in the lineup.

"Why doesn't Xabi replace Bellingham? Why doesn't he get rid of him when the team has shown it plays better without him? He struggles to make those kinds of decisions. Real Madrid hasn't played good football for a long time. Real Madrid is a team without football and without soul." María José Hostalrich

Valverde has not influenced games like we are used to seeing, but he has been moved from right-back to center midfield continuously due to injuries. That is not going to help when his confidence could be low. The team must find a way to come together and get back to playing well nd getting results.

