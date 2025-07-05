Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in Club World Cup

Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarter-final stage, with a place in the final four up for grabs against either PSG or Bayern Munich. Alonso is still unbeaten as the Los Blancos head coach, winning three and drawing one.

Alonso is familiar with the opposition, having faced them five times during his time as coach of Bayer Leverkusen. His record is not the best, as he has won just one, drawn two, and lost two.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the quarter-final. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

Q: On Borussia Dortmund

Alonso: The Dortmund of tomorrow is more similar to the one I faced in May with Bayer than the one that faced Madrid. They're different squads. Since Niko took over, they've been on the rise. They're competing well.



Niko has created a team that fits together very well. We know Guirassy is a danger and his first year has been spectacular. Adeyemi too. It's going to be a very difficult team. The last two years they've achieved better results in Europe than in Germany. They're a solid team up front and at the back. It's going to be a tough match.

Q: On Mbappé

Alonso: He's doing better. Day by day he's been recovering, and tomorrow morning we'll decide if he'll start. There are things you leave open until the last minute, and this is one of them. I like the players to know before the press.

Q: On the forwards

Alonso: I'm counting on all three. Endrick is still recovering. We're not focusing on that in terms of squad planning. More on immediate performance, for the World Cup, and we'll make decisions later.

Q: On Gonzalo

Alonso: He's doing very well and is taking advantage of the opportunity with his work, goals, and the desire he's showing. We're happy with him, and it's what we expected.

Q: Can Gonzalo and Mbappé play together?

Alonso: Of course. It depends on the moment and the needs. They can be complementary, I don't rule it out if the context demands it.

🏙️ Touchdown in New Jersey! pic.twitter.com/eY7WydtjZU — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 4, 2025

Q: On his playing system

Alonso: Time is being reduced and everything is a little more limited. Tchouameni can be a hybrid and play both as a center back and a midfielder. We're not going to be locked into one idea, and tactical diversity will give us alternatives to find solutions. We'll see Dortmund's approach and we'll have to find solutions in the game, and the players, who know the opponent well, must do so.

Q: On Valverde

Alonso: I'm not going to risk my career by giving a number of goals, but he's a threat from outside the box and coming in from the second line. He's a very complete player. If he has to play at the base, he'll do it, and I think he'll score a lot of goals this season, but I'm not going to place any bets. Fede gives his all and had some discomfort, but he's recovered for tomorrow.

Q: On Tchouameni

Alonso: I had seen him a lot, but in the end, you have to get to know him and see that he has the ability to adapt. He's intelligent, and that position is fundamental for me.

Q: The medical report

Alonso: The squad will be the same. Camavinga is better, but it's too early for tomorrow. Militão and Carvajal are training, and we'll see what happens.

Q: On Arda Güler

Alonso: He has to try to anticipate more than react. If the position is better, you arrive at the duel sooner. That's the process he has to go through. It's time to invest so that progress can be made. He's doing well, and we keep pushing him to mature. He can make mistakes, and he has to accept them.



He has a lot of qualities and is a special player. He has a wide passing repertoire, and we play better with him. He presses well, but he needs to learn and develop his game better. Expectations are high in Turkey, but we have to help him grow.

Q: On Rodrygo

Alonso: I'm sure he can return to his best. He has a positive mindset, desire, and is ready when needed.

Q: On Modrić

Alonso: I feel very privileged to have him. It's a pleasure to have him and see how he has a positive impact on the entire team. The other players need to absorb all his knowledge.

Q: How to deal with fatigue?

Alonso: In the final stages of matches, there are players with problems, and it's something you have to live with. It doesn't just happen to us. We try to make substitutions a little earlier.

Q: On the Club World Cup

Alonso: This is a World Cup that is showing us the high competitive level of other leagues that we Europeans aren't as familiar with. It's good for the world of football.

Q: On Preseason

Alonso: We'll all need a vacation and then a little training time, mostly in Valdebebas. It's going to be an atypical and reduced preseason.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: 5 Classic Matches Ahead of Club World Cup Clash

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Quarter-Final Clash

Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Makes U-Turn on Rodrygo (Report)