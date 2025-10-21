Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Juventus in the UCL

Real Madrid face Juventus in the league phase of the Champions League on October 22. It's a match that is seen as one of the classic games in Europe with both teams giants of their respective leagues, and have combined for 15 European titles (Real Madrid 15 & Juventus 2).

Head coach Xabi Alonso spoke about their opponents and expects a challenging game against a team that is unbeaten in the first two games. The Spaniard also gave an update on several players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Juventus. Read on to know what he said (viaReal Madrid).

“We're going into it very prepared. I've seen the team eager to go for a third Champions League win and to get off to a very good start; that's what we want. We also need the stadium. We know people go to the Bernabéu with a special desire to see big games, and tomorrow's match is just like that. We hope they enjoy it. We have to give them something so they can respond as well.” Xabi Alonso

Q: On the Miami match

Alonso: "You've asked me several times, and my opinion is clear. The club is legitimately defending its interests. We'll see what happens."

Q: What's changed for Vini Jr.?

Alonso: “He's a very good player, he's been a key part of this squad this season and has been for many others. He's decisive. I'm very happy to see him enjoying himself and smiling. The other day I spoke to him about the impact he can have and how he changed the game in the second half. We need him to be very focused on the game and what he does well. His day-to-day performance is good, and he's responding very well in matches.”

Q: Arda Güler

Alonso: “Not only because of his origins and where he comes from, but because of his quality. He's a mix between Özil and Guti. Guti also had that quality to play close to the build-up and the striker. He was able to see the pass, which isn't so easy to find. I also really enjoyed playing with Mesut. The more we find Arda, the sooner his game usually improves. We have to keep pushing him and supporting him, but we're very happy with his performance, his maturity, and the influence he's having on the game. His surroundings are also very important.”

Q: Endrick's minutes

Alonso: "We're not at that point. The competition in the top positions is intense. He has to be prepared for the moment and the context of each match. Both him, Gonzalo, and Brahim . They'll come in, because there are a lot of matches. This is elite football, and we need a lot of good players."

Q: Does this team need a Xabi Alonso in midfield?

Alonso: “I hope not. With the squad we have, we're going all the way. We're convinced we're on a path of growth, that we can play well and compete at a consistent level. We have a complete squad, with different qualities. Football is evolving, and we have dynamic players who still have the potential to develop. My job is to accompany them and help them. In two months, we'll be seeing the development of many of them. In the medium to long term, we'll see, but here we want to compete now.”

Q: On Nico Paz

Alonso: “I watched Como's game against Juventus. They changed their style of play, and Como played a very hard-working game, one that Cesc planned. We hope it's different, but we're focused on our own game. We know Juventus well. Nico made a very intelligent move, considering how and where he fell and how he's developing. This isn't the time to talk about the future.”

Q: Juventus' dynamic

Alonso: "Until the last three weeks, we've been in very good shape. I remember the game against Inter, which was a great victory. Regardless of the recent results, we're very alert and on our toes for tomorrow. Any Italian team that comes in a difficult moment can be doubly dangerous. We mustn't forget our history. They have very good players who know how to compete. Yildiz is one of them; his progress has been fantastic, both with Juve and Turkey. He was in Bayern's youth teams when I was there, and seeing his progress makes me very happy."

Q: When will Trent and Carvajal return?

Alonso: “We'll take it day by day. Today, Trent and Carvajal were able to play a part. Tomorrow, we'll also train a little to make the final decisions. I'll probably give you the final medical report on Saturday, but I don't think they'll be back by tomorrow.”

Q: On Camavinga

Alonso: “We've only been able to start recently; he's only been available for a few weeks. Unfortunately, he's had minor injuries and has been out for three weeks. He played his first game for France the other day, but he hasn't played with us for a while. I think he has enormous potential, different qualities. As a midfielder, he's dynamic. He has a line-passing ability that's very different from others. You have to know how to fit that individual quality into the team's idea.”

Q: Mastantuono's adaptation

Alonso: "He arrived a couple of months ago. He comes from a completely different background, and we have to help him. He's only 18. Right now, we have to be more than satisfied with his development. I'm optimistic. He's in the right place, and we're delighted he's with us."

Q: The dangers of Juventus

Alonso: “Tactically, they're a very rich team. They change positions a lot, they rotate their center backs and play wingers. If you're not well-positioned when you don't have the ball, they'll find the free player and are capable of unbalancing you. Tomorrow we have to be very good, give the ball rhythm, find good turns, and be vertical. Work the game towards where we want to take it.”

Q: On Zidane's comments about the Duodécima final

Alonso: "I'm sure he has that game fresh in his mind. Of course, I remember it. Casemiro 's game, which he dominated from start to finish. Winning a Champions League like that is incredible, and what he did here was brilliant. I have a lot of respect for him."

