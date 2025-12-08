Real Madrid Players Set To Face Each Other In International Friendly

On Friday afternoon, after 87 minutes of waiting, the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America took place in Washington, DC. Despite the shambles that preceded the draw, it was still an exciting day.

We have been served up plenty of interesting games, which will take place at all sorts of times of day. There are plenty of Real Madrid players that will be up against each other - including Federico Valverde vs Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal.

However, the World Cup will not be the only time Real Madrid players face each other on the international stage. It has been confirmed that Vinicius' Brazil will face Kylian Mbappe's France in a friendly to take place in the United States next March.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The game date has not been announced yet, but we do know it will take place between March 26 and April 2, during the final international break of the 25/26 season.

Although participating World Cup sides will play two warm-up friendlies in June before the tournament begins, the March break will be the last games before the squads are announced, so players whose spots are in the balance will be keen to impress.

One of the players who will feel he needs to impress is Rodrygo, who is currently on a 31-game goal drought for Real Madrid. He may need a move in January to even be in the squad for that game, though, having Carlo Ancelotti in charge does help.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

One Real Madrid player who won't be featuring in this game is Eder Militao, after it was reported on Monday that the 27-year-old is set to miss four months of action following a first-half injury in the 2-0 defeat at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, barring any injuries in the meantime, there is every chance that Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga could feature for France alongside Mbappe. That said, with the game being a friendly, Didier Deschamps and Ancelotti might play a more rotated side to experiment ahead of the World Cup.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Let's see. Indeed, an interesting game regardless. The CBF (Brazilian federation) have also confirmed a friendly against Croatia in the same window - a rematch of the 2022 World Cup quarter-final - setting up a reunion for the Real Madrid players/s and Ancelotti with club legend Luka Modric.

