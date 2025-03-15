Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid: Match Highlights From Los Blancos' La Liga Win
Real Madrid managed a 2-1 win against Villarreal in their latest La Liga clash. Kylian Mbappe scored twice during the away game on March 15.
Villarreal took an early lead through Juan Foyth. He converted from close range to break the deadlock for the Yellow Submarine.
Mbappe equalized in the 17th minute. He then found the back of the net yet again in the 23rd minute, this time from the edge of the penalty area. He has now scored 31 goals for Real Madrid, one more than Ronaldo Nazario did in his first season.
Real Madrid saw the majority of the possession, 55%. However, it was the home side who managed more shots on target. They managed 10, double what Los Blancos did.
Carlo Ancelotti's side returned to the La Liga summit with 60 points from 28 matches. While they have three points more than second-placed Barcelona, Hansi Flick's team have played one game less.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid Highlights
Next up for Real Madrid is a La Liga showdown against Leganes on March 29. The game takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu. They will then play Real Sociedad on April 1 in the Copa del Rey semi-finals second leg. The first leg ended in a 1-0 win for Ancelotti's side.
Real Madrid are also through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they'll play Arsenal. Carlo Ancelotti's side are actively competing in all three competitions this season and could go down the wire in all of them.
