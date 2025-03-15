Kylian Mbappe Sets New Record As He Nets First Half Brace For Real Madrid Against Villarreal
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe continued his goalscoring form, hitting the back of the net twice against Villarreal in the first half.
His latest brace means he set a new record regarding French soccer players. His first goal of the game made it 30 on the season, meaning he has reached that mark in six consecutive seasons with a European Top 5 club.
Mbappe is the first French player to achieve such a feat, etching his name in French soccer history. His second goal came minutes later, taking him to 31 on the season.
That made it a more successful first season at Real Madrid than former striker Ronaldo Nazário, who managed 30 in his first season with Los Blancos during 2002/03.
Real found themselves 1-0 down early in the game thanks to Villarreal defender Juan Foyth. However, Mbappe turned the game on its head, and the second was a fabulous strike from outside the area.
The Frenchman will be looking to secure his second La Liga hat-trick of the season. More importantly, he hopes Los Blancos will take all three points to send them to the top of the standings.
