Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash
Real Madrid faces Villarreal at the Estadi de la Ceramica in La Liga this weekend in another huge match for Ancelotti's men.
Reportedly, Antonio Rudiger, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and VInicius Jr. are all suffereing with discomft. Vini didn't train with the rest of the squad on Friday, but everyone will make the matchday squad for tomorrow.
Unfortunately for Ancelotti, the importance of every game at the moment means minimal rest and recovery, with Real Madrid playing a remarkable 22 games since the start of January.
Ferland Mendy is the only man from Wednesday's game unavailable for Saturday. The Frenchman suffered an injury during the match and is set to miss around four weeks.
The magnitude of the Villarreal game means Ancelotti can't rotate the team too much, with the possibility of moving to the top of the standings before title rivals Atletico and Barcelona play each other on Sunday.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Courtois was rested last weekend against Rayo Vallecano due to discomfort. Lunin could start again if Courtois' issues have continued.
RB: Lucas Vazquez - The stand-in right-back was a substitute against Atletico during the week, so he should be fresh. Made his 300th La Liga appearance last week against Rayo Vallecano.
CB: Raul Asencio - The 22-year-old was rewarded with his performances this season with a Spain call-up today. With Rudiger's reported discomfort, the German could be rested, meaning another start for Asencio.
CB: David Alaba - The Austrian played his first 90 minutes since returning from injury last week against Rayo Vallecano. He didn't play Wednesday, so should be ready.
LB: Fran Garcia - With the injury to Mendy, Fran Garcia will likely start as Ancelotti is without other options at left-back.
CM: Aurelien Tchouameni - The Frenchman has been so important for Madrid in La Liga, playing the full 90 minutes in their last seven league games.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga started on the bench on Wednesday. He hasn't started alongside Tchouameni in midfield since the fatal 4-0 El Clasico defeat in October.
CM: Jude Bellingham - He played all 120 minutes against Atleti and could be rested. However, with Vinicius Jr.'s situation, Brahim Diaz could start in the front three, meaning Bellingham may have to start.
RW: Brahim Diaz: The versatile forward suffered from a fever early last week but recovered in time to be named on the bench for Wednesday. He couldd start in midfield or across the front line.
ST: Kylian Mbappe: Although Ancelotti would love to rest the Frenchman, the importance of the game means Mbappe will start.
LW: Rodrygo: With Vinicius Jr. a doubt, Rodrgyo could get a rare opportunity on his favoured left flank.
