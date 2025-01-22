Vinicius Jr Reacts After Reaching 100 Goals For Real Madrid Against RB Salzburg
Vinicius Jr reached the 100-goal mark for Real Madrid during Los Blancos' latest UEFA Champions League win against RB Salzburg. The Brazilian bagged a brace (55', 77') during the 5-1 win.
Apart from Vinicius, Rodrygo also scored twice (23', 34') and Kylian Mbappe (48') found the back of the net. Vinicius has now scored 100 goals and provided 84 assists in 291 appearances for the Madrid giants.
Vinicius was also awarded the Man of the Match for his display against Salzburg and addressed the media after the game (via Real Madrid).
Q: On winning the MVP
Vinicius Jr: I had the feeling that I didn't have a good first half, with that card ruling me out of the next game. I think Rodrygo and Bellingham deserved the MVP as well. I'm pleased with the win and the goals, even if I played badly.
Q: On his goal celebration
Vinicius Jr: I always play the Play Station with my friends and they asked me to do this celebration. I'm going to continue with it because I'm scoring more goals since I've been doing it.
Q: On Kylian Mbappe's adaptation
Vinicius Jr: It's normal that things will be difficult after the departure of some players and the arrival of others. Kylian has arrived to help and we want to help him to become the top scorer in all the tournaments.
Q: On Carlo Ancelotti
Rodrygo: The coach has plenty of years of experience and knows well how to manage the team when we're not doing well. This group is very simple. We listen to each other and there are a lot of young players who want to make a difference.
