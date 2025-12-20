Why Has Fede Valverde Not Made The Real Madrid Squad For The La Liga Game vs Sevilla?

Real Madrid finish the year at the Bernabeu as they face Sevilla in La Liga. It's a huge game for Los Blancos, as a win could put the pressure on Barcelona ahead of their next game against third-place Villarreal.

Several players were questionable for the game, with Xabi Alonso delaying the squad announcement to see if he could push it back as late as possible so players could prove their fitness.

Eduardo Camavinga and Ferlaned Mendy both trained this week after injuries and are available for Alonso. Raul Asencio, who missed the mid-week Copa del Rey game with a virus, is back after doubts he may not make it. However, vice-captain Fede Valverde is not in the squad, which is a big miss for Los Blancos.

Fede Valverde Suffering With Slight Injury Concern

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It has been reported that Fede Valverde has been suffering from an illness and a slight injury this week. The hope was that he would have recovered for the game on December 20 against Sevilla. However, despite leaving the squad announcement until match day, he has missed out, with reports of a foot injury.

It has been reported that Fede Valverde has been suffering from an illness and a slight injury this week. The hope was that he would have recovered for the game on December 20 against Sevilla. However, despite leaving the squad announcement until match day, he has reportedly missed out due to a foot injury.

It means if Vinicius Jr. starts, which he likely will, he will be wearing the captain's armband. If he does happen to start on the bench, that job will fall to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

It's bad news for Alonso, but on the bright side, he still has several players back from injury. The hope is that over the winter break, he will have his first-choice right-backs close to returning, allowing Valverde to play in his familiar midfield position.

The most important thing is that Real Madrid ends the year with a win, after a tough last few months. After leading Barcelona by four points heading into November, they now trail by four points. Can Xabi Alonso and his team turn it around in the second half of the season?

The Latest Real Madrid News

Predicted Lineup For La Liga Clash Between Real Madrid And Sevilla

Transcript: Xabi Alonso Swerves Yearly Grade Question Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid's Bernabeu The Front Runner To Host Historic Game