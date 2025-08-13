WSG Tirol 0-4 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights of Los Blancos' Pre-Season Win

Real Madrid travelled to Austria to take on WSG Tirol in their only pre-season game played in front of fans. After beating Leganes 4-1 in the behind-closed-doors, los Blancos scored four more as they beat the Austrian Bundesliga side 4-0.

Goals from Eder Militao, Rodrygo and a brace from Kylian Mbappe eased them to a win. There was some valuable playing time for some of the academy players, as head coach Xabi Alonso had a good look at what he has at his disposal.

It was Militao who got the scoring underway, making it two goals in two friendly matches. He looped a header home from a Brahim Diaz cross in the 10th minute. That came just after Arda Guler had rattled the crossbar with his long-range effort. The Turkish international was exceptional during his time on the field.

He was the man to set up Mbappe's first goal of the game two minutes later. A fantastic pass to pick out the perfectly timed run from the Frenchman, who swivelled and finished past the goalkeeper.

Guler hit the crossbar again in the second half, this time from a direct free-kick, and not long after, Mbappe had his second. After being played through by Aurélien Tchouaméni, he rounded the goalkeeper and tapped it into the net.

Alonso made seven changes after the hour mark, which slowed the game down. However, Mbappe looks to continue where he left off last season and should have had a hat-trick. Guler once again played him through on goal, but he saw his one-on-one effort saved. There was one time for one more with the Frenchman turning provider for Rodrygo to slot home from a tight angle to make it 4-0.

It was a solid performance from Los Blancos, with Gueler, Mbappe, and Tchouaméni standing out as the game's standout performers—next, the real thing next Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights

Real Madrid are back in action on August 19 as they are set to face Osasuna in the first La Liga game of the 2025-26 season.

