Real Madrid Transfer News: Mora, Rodrygo, Alaba, Nunez & More - August 11, 2025

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for a Portuguese teenage sensation, tipped to be the next star out of the country. Porto attacking midfielder Rodrigo Mora is said to be on interest to Los Blancos, with the Spanish club looking at activating his $81 million (€70 million) release clause. The club are willing to let the 18-year-old return on loan to Porto if they do sign him. - Fichajes

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has requested a move from the club and would like to join his former team, Real Betis. The 28-year-old's role looks to be different from last season, dropping down the pecking order and is looking to find regular first-team football. Betis are interested in Ceballos and would like to work out a deal. - SPORT

Four Premier League teams are said to be fighting it out for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are not giving up on bringing in the Brazilian despite reports that he is not for sale. However, the club are willing to listen to offers over $105 million (€90 million). - Caught Offside

The agent of David Alaba has revealed that there is no truth in reports that the Austrian will move to the Saudi Pro League. Alaba has one year left on his contract and could move on next summer, but he will see out his contract. - 365 Scores

Despite interest from Spanish super giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has opted to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The massive package offered to the Urugiyan was reportedly $28 million (€24 million) per season, which may have influenced his decision. - E-Noticies

