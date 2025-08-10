Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Not Afraid to Drop Vinicius Jr. (Report)

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is involved in some tense contract talks with the club, which has seen both sides unable to agree on a deal. On the field, there has been plenty of criticism for the Brazilian after last season's below-par performances. He was not the only player, but alongside his reported contract demands, he has become a target. 1 amongst Real Madrid fans.

On the pitch, he started every game at the FIFA Club World Cup under new head coach Xabi Alonso. However, entering the game against PSG in the semi-final, The Athletic reported that the Spanish head coach was thinking about a change of tactic, which would mean Vini Jr. would start on the bench.

Xabi Alonso Planned to Bench Vinicius Jr. Against PSG

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report from Mario Cortegana of The Athletic suggested that due to Vinicius' poor performances at the Club World Cup, the Brazilian was on the brink of being benched for the semi-final against PSG. However, an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold meant a change of tactics with Vini Jr. starting the game.

The 25-year-old started on the right, with in-form Gonzalo Garcia and Kylian Mbappe starting up top. This was said to have been a frustrating decision for Vinicius, who has played his best from the left. It shows that Xabi Alonso is not afraid to make tough decisions that may upset some of the senior players in the squad.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sources close to Alonso at Valdebebas have suggested that Vinicius will need to play much better than previously, and could face dropping to the bench if improvement is not seen. Alonso wants his team to press high from the back to the front of the starting XI, and that starts from the forward players. Not just Vinicius, but Mbappe are expected to work hard, something that Garcia has done very well since he arrived in the first team.

This looks to be a massive season for the star Brazilian, on and off the field, for Real Madrid. If a performance and a new contract are not agreed upon, Vinicius Jr. could be sold in 2026.

