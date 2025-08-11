Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City's Dream Signing as Real Madrid Talent

Manchester City have done a lot of their summer transfer work before the Club World Cup, with things being much quieter for head coach Pep Guardiola. However, the departure of Jack Grealish to Everton and James McAtee and Savinho could open the door for more incomings.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken about one of the players that is high on the wish list for Guardiola this summer. Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is the man in question.

🚨🔵 Manchester City are considering move for Rodrygo after imminent exits.



Grealish gone, McAtee and Savinho can leave… and #MCFC see Rodrygo as dream target, Guardiola big fan.



Real Madrid will let him leave if player wants - asking around €100m.



🎥 https://t.co/tXq2QCVE8s pic.twitter.com/x2YScL0ehH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2025

Romano took to his 'X' account to suggest Manchester City are considering swooping in for the 24-year-old Brazilian, but would need to fight with other teams who are interested in adding the attacker to their squads this summer.

Manchester City one of five Premier League Clubs Interested

Manchester City will need to battle Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature. However, the latter may be out of the race if they can sign City winger Savinho. Liverpool are said to be keen, but their focus looks to be on Newcastle United striker Aleksander Isak.

Arsenal have also cooled their interest, with City having a battle with Newcastle, and would likely be in pole position. It has been reported in the past that Guardiola has been a long admirer of Rodrygo and, as Romano wrote, has him as a stream target.

IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Real Madrid are said to have never been interested in selling the Brazilian this summer. However, if the 24-year-old indicates he wants to leave and a club offers above the asking price of $105 million (€90 million), then a deal could happen.

Rodrygo has predominantly played from the right side for Lops Blancos with Vinisius Jr. on the right. He does prefer to play from the left, which is one of the reasons why he would want to leave the club. With Grealish now gone, and Savinho also possibly on his way, he would be up against Jeremy Doku for that role if he did make the move.

