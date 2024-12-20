Adidas Release New Real Madrid Kits To Celebrate Chinese New Year
Adidas has released an awe-inspiring new Real Madrid collection to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
The sportswear manufacturer has taken the initiative to introduce fans to eastern culture and the new gear could very well become massive hits among fans.
For the jersey, they have introduced a purple color, which fades with downward progression, eventually becoming white. They have also released blazer style fits with white arms and a purple body.
The sweatshirt is purple with black designs in it. The vibe of the kits match the elegace that a club of Real Madrid's stature possess.
The colouring, meanwhile, is innovative and different from the usual jerseys.
Real Madrid, one of the most popular clubs in the world, once again make a statement with their new kits.
On the pitch, Carlo Ancelotti's team have been going through a hot and cold season. They've already won two trophies, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
However, the team have been inconsistent, often dropping points in the league. They are currently third in La Liga with 37 points from 17 matches.
Both Barcelona (1st) and Atletico Madrid are on 38 points with La Blaugrana playing one game more than the two Madrid sides.
Los Blancos return to action on Sunday, December 22 to take on Sevilla in a La Liga home clash. They beat Pachuca in 3-0 to win the Intercontinental Cup in the previous match on December 18.
