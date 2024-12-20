Kylian Mbappe Gives Special Christmas Gifts To Real Madrid Teammates
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has showered his club teammates with special gifts for the holiday season.
The French superstar has gone through a dramatic start to life in Spain, but has already won two trophies with the club, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. He scored the opener in the latest Intercontinental Cup win against Pachuca (3-0) in Doha, Qatar.
And now Mbappe has treated his teammates to special Christmas presents, gifting them limited edition speakers from luxury German brand Loewe.
Mbappe has a line with the brand called Sync With Kylian and the speakers cost between 200 to 300 Euros, as per Relevo. The official website of Loewe describes the speakers as:
Inspired by the sporting achievements of football star Kylian Mbappé and perfected with cutting-edge Loewe technology, the new We. HEAR pro combines the strengths of two top-level partners. This innovative Bluetooth speaker, which is the first product resulting from our collaboration, sets new standards in terms of sound quality and style. Meet your perfect musical companion for everyday life.
Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are set to return to action on Sunday, December 22. They play Sevilla in a La Liga home game.
Los Blancos are currently third in the league with 37 points from 17 matches. They trail both league leaders Barcelona and second-placed Atletico Madrid by a point.
Real Madrid could only manage a draw in their last league game, as they scored a 3-3 result against Rayo Vallecano.
