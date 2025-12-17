Talavera 2-3 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Mbappe Draws Closer To Record

Real Madrid booked their place in the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey with a routine win over third-tier Talavera. The home team gave them a few problems in the opening 20 minutes, but the La Liga side had too much for them in the end.

Kylian Mbappe and an own goal gave Los Blancos a 2-0 lead at half-time, but they were made to sweat late in the game. The home team pulled one goal back before Mbappe made it 3-1 with his second.

Talavera did it again to set up a nervy final five minutes of stoppage time. However, Los Blancos held on to book their spot in the next round.

Real Madrid Made To Sweat Late On

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The first chance of the game fell to Kylian Mbappe inside four minutes. However, Jamie Gonzalez flew out of his goal quickly to deny the forward. Despite the early chance, Talavera were asking plenty of questions of the Los Blancos defense without testing Andriy Lunin in goal.

Endrick, who is reportedly on his way out on loan after the final two matches of 2025, looked lively. He saw two chances blocked by defenders within seconds. The home team was defending like their lives depended on it and blocked another shot from Gonzalo Garcia this time.

Just before the half-hour mark, Arda Guler lined up a free-kick on the edge of the area. The young Turk saw his vicious strike pushed wide by Gonzalez. Garcia was the next to have a chance as he rose highest to meet a cross, but his header was off the mark when he should have done better.

Three minutes before the half-time whistle, the referee gave Real Madrid a penalty after he saw a handball in the area. With no VAR, the decision stood. Mbappe stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way. It was soon 2-0 with the final kick of the half when Manuel Fernandez put the ball into his own net.

Mbappe was pushing for more goals as he targeted Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals in a calendar year. He hit a long-range shot that was well saved by the goalkeeper. Heading into the final 20 minutes it was all the La Liga team as they controlled possession.

Guler was also looking to find the back of the net and saw another direct free-kick brilliantly saved by Gonzalez. The Talavera keeper had been the difference between a bigger scoreline. Those saves looked to be important when Talavera equalised in the 80th minute thanks to substitute Nahuel Arroyo.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Any chance of a surprise result was scuppered when Mbappe got his second of the game. It was a long-range strike from the Frenchman, which was fumbled by Gonzalez into his own net, a huge shame as he had a brilliant game.

The scoring wasn't finished as the home team gave themselves another chance. A free-kick for Talavera rattled the bar, but bounced straight back to Gonzalo Di Renzo, who fired into the empty net. Lunin had to make an excellent save to keep it at 3-2. Despite the late wobbles, Los Blancos were good value for their win.

Talavera vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights

United States

United Kingdom

Next up, it's Sevilla at the Bernabeu in La Liga on December 20. It's the final game of 2025, with the Spanish leagues entering a winter break. The next game back will be on January 4 against Real Betis.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Player Named In FIFA Team Of The Year

Kylian Mbappe Wins Lawsuit Against Former Club

Real Madrid Transfer News: Valdepeñas, Dalot, Endrick & More - December 15, 2025

Bayern Munich Director Christoph Freund 'Positive' Over Real Madrid Target Signing New Contract