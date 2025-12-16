Real Madrid Player Named In FIFA Team Of The Year

It's safe to say that 2025 has not been the year that anybody wanted for Real Madrid.

The club failed to end their nearly two-decade-long wait to retain a league title, lost the Copa Del Rey final, and were humiliatingly knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, for a first trophyless season since 20/21.

Nevertheless, despite a poor year for everyone involved, a Real Madrid player has been named in the FIFA Men's XI of the year. Indeed, Jude Bellingham has been included for a third straight year.

Jude Bellingham Only Player From Real Madrid Named In 2025 FIFA XI

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He is the only Los Blancos player in the XI, although academy graduate Achraf Hakimi was also included. The full XI is as follows (442); Donnarrumma; Hakimi, Pacho, Van Dijk, Mendes; Palmer, Bellingham, Vitinha, Pedri; Yamal, Dembele.

The aforementioned Ousmane Dembele is the player of the year, taking the award from Real Madrid's Vinicius, who won the award in 2024.

Got to admit, some surprise selections. Truth be told, even Bellingham himself is a bit shocked. He certainly hasn't been at his usual best throughout the year. However, his standard is very high at a surface level. Still, his first two inclusions certainly feel more merited than this one - he would likely admit as much himself.

Although most Real Madrid players probably don't deserve a place, Kylian Mbappe can probably feel quite aggrieved. He has scored over 60 goals in 2025, yet was overlooked. Especially as neither Dembele nor Lamine Yamal is a striker, even if the former has played as a false nine.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As usual, Thibaut Courtois has been unbelievable this year, and if not for his heroic performances, it would have been an even worse year for the club. However, with Gianluigi Donnarumma being a big part in PSG winning the treble, that one feels a lot more understandable than the snub of Mbappe.

Let's hope there will be a number of Real Madrid players in the team for 2026. That will have meant a much better collective year for the club, with a few trophies won. The World Cup will no doubt play a huge part too.

Nevertheless, congratulations to Bellingham, and commiserations to Mbappe. Attention now turns to an important Copa Del Rey game. The club have only won the competition three times in the last 32 years - something that simply isn't acceptable for a club of this size. Time to try and put that right.

