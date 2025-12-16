Kylian Mbappe Wins Lawsuit Against Former Club

It has been a brilliant start to the season for Real Madrid's number ten, Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman has scored 26 goals in just 22 games for Los Blancos this season. He is second in the European golden boot race behind Harry Kane, and is top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, with nine goals - three more than anyone else, despite missing the game against Manchester City last week.

Additionally, he scored five goals and provided three assists in four games for France in World Cup qualifying, as he captained them to qualification for next summer's tournament in North America, and he closes in on becoming their record goalscorer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

So, a very good start to life in the 25/26 season for Mbappe, and it's just got even better for him. This time, off the pitch. As per French outlet RMC Sport, the Real Madrid forward has won his lawsuit against former club Paris Saint Germain, with his former club now expected to pay him a whopping 61 million Euros.

They mention that this dispute between the player and PSG dates back to the 23/24 season, his last year in Paris, where he made it clear he was going to depart the club on a free transfer, leaving them without the transfer fee a player of his caliber would typically demand.

According to the report, four judges at Paris Labor Cort on Tuesday decided that PSG would have to pay 61 million Euros ($72 million) - 55 million Euros plus paid leave, and that PSG will have to pay the money immediately.

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

However, they also mention that the French side can still appeal this decision to the Paris Court of Appeal, with the "possibility of then appealing to the Court of Cassation."

Quite the story, and quite a mess, really. It is easy to forget how sour it turned towards the end of Mbappe's time in the French capital. The above article refers to his time training with other unwanted players during the summer of 2023, before he was eventually brought back into the first team fold.

Nevertheless, it is Real Madrid who are now reaping the benefits. Although there has not been the collective success that everybody associated with the club would have wanted since the Frenchman's arrival, you can't argue with his numbers on an individual note.

Let's hope that there will be some trophies to go with that sooner rather than later.

The Latest Real Madrid News

CF Talavera vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid Transfer News: Valdepeñas, Dalot, Endrick & More - December 15, 2025

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Win Over Alaves

Bayern Munich Director Christoph Freund 'Positive' Over Real Madrid Target Signing New Contract