Analyst Criticizes RMTV Over Comments Disagreeing with Real Madrid Players Over Arda Guler Handball

In the last Real Madrid game, they beat Mallorca 2-1, and it could have been more. Los Blancos had three goals disallowed by VAR; two were for offside against Kylian Mbappe. The other was a controversial call, with Arda Guler having a goal ruled out for handball.

The Turkish international was inside the box when the ball was cleared by a defender, hitting his arm. The goalkeeper made a save from the rebound, which fell back to Guler, who prodded it home. However, VAR intervened, saying it was handball, despite his arms being close to his chest.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Dani Carvajal and Aurélien Tchouaméni agreed with the decision. However, members of Real Madrid TV disagree with the decision, and it has come with some criticism from analysts.

Real Madrid TV Will Never Change

In a conversation on 'El Partidazo de COPE', several analysts discussed the drama around the decision. They brought up Real Madrid TV being critical of the referee and their own players. Juanma Castaño spoke about the surprise of hearing that Los Blancos had agreed with the match officials, but was not surprised that RMTV did not.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Another journalist, Dani Sanabre, agreed with Juanma's words and said that Real Madrid TV would never change its opinions.

What Juanma is saying is that Real Madrid TV and the club's players are saying other things. In other words, they're being more Catholic than the Pope , and I don't think this is going to change. Dani Sanabre

The fan TV analysts have been heavily criticized in the past, especially by La Liga president Javier Tebas. He and others believe that they put too much heat on match officials if decisions do not go Los Blancos' way. It reached a point where one referee, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, broke down in tears over comments from RMTV.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Things got really heated between Tebas and Real Madrid for much of the 2024-25 season, and it has continued into the off-season regarding multiple other topics. It won't be the last we hear of Tebas and Real Madrid TV this season.

