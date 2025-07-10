Analyst Delivers Criticizing Rant Regarding Real Madrid Pair Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe

After any Real Madrid loss, the media erupts in criticism over what went wrong ,and players not pulling their weight. The latest loss against PSG in the Club World Cup has sparked criticism, with Los Blancos suffering a heavy defeat by a four-goal margin.

It was Alonso's sixth game in charge since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, so he has avoided much of the negative comments from the media. However, two players who have not escaped are forwards Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Raúl Varela spoke on Radio Marca about the actions of the two players during the game against PSG and in the past. The analyst did not hold back, firing off a rant about the two superstars.

It's a genetic issue and a question of mentality , upbringing , and training . They're never going to press, even if you tell them their parents are there at the beginning. They don't run in defense, period, that's it, they're not going to do it. Raúl Varela

The Brazilian has faced the same questions during his career at Real Madrid, with Varela also saying, "I've gone five years at Madrid without running." Under Carlo Ancelotti, the two were not asked to do much defensive work. However, under Alonso, they may have asked to be, as his system was much different from the Italians'.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

They have only had six games under Alonso, with Mbappe making his first start against PSG after recovering from an illness. There is plenty of time for both players to change if they are asked to, but Varela is not happy with either of them.

