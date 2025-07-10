Does Xabi Alonso's Comment Mean the End of Real Madrid Star's Future at the Club?

Real Madrid crashed out of the FIFA Club World Cup at the semi-final stage, losing 4-0 to the European Champions, PSG. It was a tough watch as the first two goals were gifted to the opposition by defensive mistakes.

It was only the sixth game under head coach Xabi Alonso, and the first loss. Following some positive developments in the first five matches, the game against the Parisians demonstrated that there is still plenty of work for Alonso to do with the squad.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

That will include some departures and more arrivals. Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez will depart as confirmed before the tournament. Others will follow, with one of them potentially being Rodrygo. The Brazilian forward has been rumored to be on the way out, while Alonso's comments upon his arrival initially suggested he might stay.

His latest comments during the post-game press conference may suggest he could be a departure candidate. When asked about why Rodrygo did not come on during the game, Alonso's answer was not a reassurance that he is part of the future.

These are match decisions. The way the match was going, we needed another profile. There have been no decisions for the future. We haven't rotated too much in this Club World Cup and the context will be different in the future. Xabi Alonso

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Before and during the tournament, Rodrygo has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal. Others have also been mentioned, such as PSG, and a move to the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian is only 24, so he has plenty of his best years ahead of him, so staying in Europe would be the most obvious destination.

Alonso is known for playing a 3-5-2 formation, a tactic he has already implemented in most of the Club World Cup games. The signings he is making look to fit that system, but does Rodrygo suit the change? With his limited playing time, that would suggest not, and a decision could be made in the next week about his future at the club.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s 4-0 Defeat Against PSG

PSG 4-0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Exit the Club World Cup

PSG 4-0 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Crash Out of the Club World Cup

Real Madrid Legend Carlo Ancelotti Sentenced One Year in Prison for Tax Fraud