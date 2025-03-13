Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Win Dramatic Champions League Tie On Penalties
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out yet another UEFA Champions League classic in the Round of 16 second leg, with the match at the Wanda Metropolitano being decided by penalties.
Los Blancos won the first leg 2-1 but the lead was banished right after kick off. Conor Gallagher scored in the first minute to make it all square on aggregate.
Los Blancos had the chance to restore parity in the 70th minute but Vinicius Jr skied his effort from the penalty spot. The match headed to extra time and ended all square after 120 minutes.
A dramatic penalty shootout followed. Kylian Mbappe and Alexander Sorloth both scored from the first two kicks. Jude Bellingham and Julian Alvarez also converted, but the Argentine's effort was ruled out as the shot hit both of his legs.
Fede Valverde and Angel Correa then found the back of the net. Atleti needed a save and Jan Oblak delivered, denying Lucas Vazquez. Los Rojiblancos, though, failed to capitalize on that as Marcos Llorente could only hit the woodwork.
Antonio Rudiger scored to record a 4-2 penalty shootout win for Carlo Ancelotti's side and book their slot in the semi-final of the competition.
Defending European champions Real Madrid continue to torment their city rivals in the Champions League. Next up for Los Blancos is a stellar showdown against Premier League giants Arsenal. The first leg takes place on April 8 at the Emirates and the second at Santiago Bernabeu on April 15.
