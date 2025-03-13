Valverde Says Real Madrid 'Went Out As If We'd Already Won It' Against Atletico Madrid
Federico Valverde has been critical of Real Madrid's performance, despite qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Atletico Madrid.
Real Madrid had a 2-1 lead from the first leg when the match got underway at the Wanda Metropolitano, but that lead was gone inside 30 seconds when Conor Gallagher opened the scoring.
Real Madrid was not able to impose itself properly for the rest of the game, and the tie eventually went to penalties, with Los Blancos winning 4-2 and setting up a tie against Arsenal.
When speaking to the press after the match (via Real Madrid), Valverde was very critical of how his team started the match and hinted that it is a recurring problem.
It was an average display from us at home and here, well, it's always the same, we went out as if we'd already won it. They got their goal in the first move of the match and that hurt us. It's not the same when Atleti are 1-0 up and can defend well, as when they have to come out and attack. We handed them a situation where they're very strong. We went to penalties, we were all exhausted, you could really tell. Thank God, we were able to win it.- Fede Valverde
The majority of players hate penalty shoot-outs, and the Uruguayan explained just how nerve-wracking a situation it can be.
MORE: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (Agg 2-2, 2-4 on pens): Real Madrid Through in Champions League Amid Penalty Drama
For anyone who's ever taken a penalty, I felt such relief when I scored. You're so nervous on the walk to the spot, so much running through your mind. If you miss, you know you have so many people behind you: teammates, everyone who works at the training ground... and if you miss, you're letting them down.- Fede Valverde
Real Madrid is still fighting on all fronts and Valverde wants this result to drive the team forward.
This has to drive us on. There is still a long way to go in the season and this has to be a morale boost so we can keep improving, growing, and keep fighting for everything.- Fede Valverde
