Aston Villa Star Says Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham Won’t Enjoy Playing At Villa Park
Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and will play Arsenal in the last eight. Aston Villa, meanwhile, have a stern test against a high-flying PSG side.
Villa's Morgan Rogers has now said that he'd love to face Real Madrid in the competition. Rogers further challenged Bellingham, saying that the midfielder won't be able to play well at Villa Park.
Formerly of West Bromwich Albion, Rogers recalled the time when he faced Bellingham at the under-15 level. The Los Blancos star used to play for Birmingham at that point. However, Rogers has said he shares a good relationship with Bellingham.
Speaking ahead of England's World Cup qualifier agsinst Albania, Rogers said:
I don't think he'd (Bellingham) enjoy going to Villa Park much. He's played everywhere but he's never played at Villa Park. Yeah that would be good. We've obviously got a tie, he's got a tie, that we've got to get through first.- Morgan Rogers
Recalling the time when he played against Jude Bellingham at the youth level, Rogers said:
I remember there was a floodlit tournament when we were Under-15s, I think. We had Birmingham in our group so we played them home and away. I remember that one vividly, I always bring it up to him. He's never beaten me! He's always had a mouth on him! But we've had a really good relationship and to be with him now is really nice.- Morgan Rogers
Rogers further said:
Our careers and paths have been completely different but always been in contact along the journey which is really nice and always been not far from each other where we grew up. It makes it a bit sweeter. It's really nice.- Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa and Real Madrid might cross paths in the semi-finals if both teams get past their quarter-final opponents.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Gearing Up to Host NFL Game in 2025
Young Real Madrid Star's Future in Doubt Amid Frustration with Carlo Ancelotti (Report)
Real Madrid Women's Player Melanie Leupolz Aims Critiszm at Own Club Over Investment
James Rodriguez Rates Himself Above Real Madrid Legend; Tips Jude Bellingham to Win the Ballon d'Or