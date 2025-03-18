Real Madrid CF ON SI

James Rodriguez Rates Himself Above Real Madrid Legend; Tips Jude Bellingham to Win the Ballon d'Or

Former Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez speaks about Zinedine Zidane and Jude the Bellingham.

Apratim Banerjee

Former Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez has claimed he was better than Zinedine Zidane in his prime. Rodriguez also spoke about Jude Bellingham's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Zidane is widely recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, having a glittering career for club and country.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, skyrocketed to superstardom after a sublime 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign. He won the Golden Boot after scoring six times for Colombia. He recently appeared on journalist Edu Aguirre's show.

James Rodriguez in action for Real Madrid
Speaking on the show, Rodriguez said when asked who is better out of himself or Zidane:

Zidane was very good, he won the World Cup in his prime, but... James.

Rodriguez also names the three best Real Madrid players at the moment, saying:

Mbappé, Bellingham and Vinicius.

James Rodriguez made 125 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals and providing 42 assists for the club.

James Rodriguez at Real Madrid
James Rodriguez further went on to rate Jude Bellingham's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future, saying:

I scored more than 14 goals and 15 assists, I think. It was a spectacular year, similar to the year Bellingham had in his first season. I really like the way he plays. I think he could win a Ballon d'Or. Of course, to win the Ballon d'Or, I had Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iniesta, Xavi, Suárez, Neymar... in 2014, I finished eighth, with these greats ahead of me. Yes, I would have liked to win the Ballon d'Or; I came close, but it's true that I was more focused on winning titles like the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham, since his 2023 move to Real Madrid, has been exceptional. He has so far scored 34 goals and provided 24 assists in 81 appearances for Los Merengues.

APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

