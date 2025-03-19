Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Gearing Up to Host NFL Game in 2025
The NFL will take its international series to Spain in 2025, with Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu as the venue. It will be the first time a live NFL game will be played in the country, following on from European countries England and Germany.
The Bernabeu was chosen over city rivals Atletico's Metropolitano, where they will host a Miami Dolphins home game. Their opponents will be revealed at a later date.
MORE: 10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
Reports from Relevo have said NFL Executives have seen the recent renovation and have been left impressed with the work. It meant an agreement that a game could take place in 2025 rather than wait until the following season.
Further changes must also occur, which look set to start during the summer, with Real Madrid playing in the FIFA Club World Cup in the US during June and July.
It is reported that changes to the front-row seats of the stadium and locker rooms are the changes that need to happen. With NFL teams having huge rosters, the stadium must adapt to that.
The game in 2025 is set to take place in October, but no official date has been set. It's an excellent addition for the club president, Florentino Perez, who will see further revenue for the club.
