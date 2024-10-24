Ballon D’Or 2024: Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Names Vinicius Junior As Favorite To Win
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has backed Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024. The Brazilian attacker is one of the frontrunners to win the individual award but faces challenge from the likes of Dani Carvajal and Rodri.
Vinicius won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season, but so did Carvajal. The Spaniard, though, won Euro 2024 with Spain with Rodri also being a part of the La Roja side. Canizares, who made 55 appearances for Real Madrid's senior team, recognizes the body of work Rodri and Carvajal have put in. However, Vinicius is more media friendly and he has backed the skillful Brazilian to win the award as a result. The retired goalkeeper told Mundo Deportivo:
“The fact that Vinicius is on the list and there are two Spanish candidates who split the vote makes it difficult. Carvajal and Rodri deserve it for the titles they have won and because they are in the most successful teams. They have not had a Ballon d’Or. They are neither that media-friendly nor do they have the affection of the voters, that is why the bet is on Vinicius.”- Santiago Canizares
Vinicius Junior has been in stellar form for Real Madrid in recent years. He has started the 2024-25 season in an exceptional manner, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 14 appearances. Vinicius bagged a hat-trick in Los Blancos' recent UEFA Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund as Carlo Ancelotti's side sealed a come-from-behind 5-2 win.
Real Madrid face Barcelona in the El Clasico on Saturday, October 26. With yet another starring performance this weekend, Vinicius Junior could become the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year.
It is worth noting that a player's performance in the 2023-24 season will be taken into account for the award. The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on October 2028.
