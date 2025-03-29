Real Madrid CF ON SI

Bayer Leverkusen Chief Reveals Xabi Alonso’s Clear Stance on Real Madrid Move

Bayer Leverkusen chief reveals whether Xabi Alonso will join Real Madrid.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / pepphoto

Xabi Alonso has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while. The Spaniard has been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen since October 2022. He helped the German side win the Bundesliga with an unbeaten run last season.

Several top clubs have been deemed as interested in Alonso. He has been heavily tipped to be Carlo Ancelotti's successor in the Spanish capital. Ancelotti, meanwhile, has been linked with taking over as the Brazil national team manager.

As a former Los Blancos player, Alonso knows the club inside out. Hence, he could be a perfect fit for the managerial role. Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has claimed that Alonso's stance on the matter is clear: he wants to stay at the BayArena.

Xabi Alonso
IMAGO / HMB-Media

Rolfes said:

No, he's staying, that's it. He told me that there was nothing. He has a contract with us.

Simon Rolfes

Alonso's contract with Leverkusen runs until 2026. He has a respectable record with the Bundesliga club and has managed 87 wins, 28 draws, and 17 losses in 132 matches.

As a player, Alonso made 236 appearances for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2014. Alonso was a key player of the Real Madrid squad that won the La Decima and Copa del Rey in 2013-14 under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, as Rolfes mentions, Alonso might be staying in the Bundesliga after all. That said, a future move can't be ruled out completely. Alonso has shown with Leverkusen that his sides can compete against Europe's elites and play with quality.

Xabi Alonso
IMAGO / RHR-Foto

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Raphael Varane Reveals Why He Left Real Madrid for Manchester United

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Move Could Ruin Reputation at Liverpool

Footage Emerges Of X-Rated Gesture That Could Get Kylian Mbappe Banned For Next UCL Match

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Leganes in La Liga

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/News