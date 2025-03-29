Bayer Leverkusen Chief Reveals Xabi Alonso’s Clear Stance on Real Madrid Move
Xabi Alonso has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while. The Spaniard has been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen since October 2022. He helped the German side win the Bundesliga with an unbeaten run last season.
Several top clubs have been deemed as interested in Alonso. He has been heavily tipped to be Carlo Ancelotti's successor in the Spanish capital. Ancelotti, meanwhile, has been linked with taking over as the Brazil national team manager.
As a former Los Blancos player, Alonso knows the club inside out. Hence, he could be a perfect fit for the managerial role. Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has claimed that Alonso's stance on the matter is clear: he wants to stay at the BayArena.
Rolfes said:
No, he's staying, that's it. He told me that there was nothing. He has a contract with us.- Simon Rolfes
Alonso's contract with Leverkusen runs until 2026. He has a respectable record with the Bundesliga club and has managed 87 wins, 28 draws, and 17 losses in 132 matches.
As a player, Alonso made 236 appearances for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2014. Alonso was a key player of the Real Madrid squad that won the La Decima and Copa del Rey in 2013-14 under Carlo Ancelotti.
However, as Rolfes mentions, Alonso might be staying in the Bundesliga after all. That said, a future move can't be ruled out completely. Alonso has shown with Leverkusen that his sides can compete against Europe's elites and play with quality.
