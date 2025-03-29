Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Move Could Ruin Reputation at Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires in June. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Real Madrid have already offered him a contract, with a deal expected soon.
Real Madrid has been monitoring Alexander-Arnold for some time. With Dani Carvajal aging and struggling with injuries, the club has been looking to bolster its right-back position.
Bernabeu Digital spoke with sources close to the English club and revealed the repercussions that Alexander-Arnold will face once this reported move to the Spanish capital becomes official.
Being from Liverpool, it feels strange because any fan would say that Alexander-Arnold has supported Liverpool since he was a kid, so his departure would upset many and damage his reputation here.- Liverpool source tells Bernabeu Digital
Liverpool have been especially good at selling players, particularly academy graduates. In the Premier League, clubs have started selling academy players to generate pure profit under the Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).
This approach helps them avoid factoring in previous transfer fees when calculating PSR, and it’s become a more common tactic lately. As a result, this departure hurts more than solely losing a great player. Liverpool are reportedly in a state of resignation, knowing they can’t stop Alexander-Arnold’s decision.
It hurts a little more because Trent is leaving for free.- Liverpool source tells Bernabeu Digital
